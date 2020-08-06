UNCORKED: A little taste of Syrah

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Who knew syrah from the same county could taste so different? It really depends on where it’s from. Cooler climate wines tend to be lighter, whereas warmer climates, if you think about Shiraz, which is just a Syrah from Australia, it’s super big, super jammy. It just all depends where it’s located at crazy.

The syrah below is from Santa Barbara County, California:

Bien Nacido Estate- Syrah from Santa Maria Valley. Fun fact: This winery, the land dates back to 1837 and in 1969, the Miller family purchased it.

Melville- Santa Ynez founded in 1983. It’s actually a sub-AVA (American Viticultural Area) of Santa Rita Hills which was founded in 2001.

Stolpman Vineyards- Syrah from Ballard Canyon which was founded in 2013. To be from Ballard Canyon, bottles have to be embossed with Ballard Canyon on it.