UNCORKED: Kosher wines

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Winemaking in Israel has been going on for over 6,000 years. Israeli wines are just starting to become more popular in the United State. In part, because millennials and GenZ’s are curious drinkers. Kosher wines just mean the wine has been handled by practicing Jews in a winery. Here are a few worth trying:

Barbara, a rose from Tabor Winery

Jezreel Carignan, you want to put a chill on it. Pairs well with braised brisket and spicy Asian beef

Appellation from Galilee. Cabernet Sauvignon blend from Carmel Winery. Founded by Edmond James de Rothschild. The same guy who made wines in France but instead, France already had a booming wine industry so he moved to Israel putting them on the map as far as winemaking goes.

Secret Reserve, Petit Verdot. Petit Verdot grows grape in Virginia and Israel.