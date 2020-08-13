UNCORKED: Scott & Bobbie celebrate one year with favorite wines

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It was August 2019 when filming of Uncorked started. WCBI’s Executive Producer, Mary Carroll Sullivan pitched the idea. She knew Bobbie from Restaurant Tyler and thought she and Scott would have chemistry.

It didn’t take long for the two to bond. After a few discussions and a game plan, the filming started. Ideas from the perfect tailgating wines, wines to go with Halloween candy, and hotdog wine pairings.

Whatever you’re in the mood for, Bobbie has a wine for you to try with it.

Here are a few of their favorites from the last year: