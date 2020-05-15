UNCORKED: Top chefs prepare tasty hot dogs for virtual wine tasting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- In part one of Uncorked’s virtual wine and hot dog pairing, a couple of well known chefs living in New York City don’t hold anything back. Here’s what Chef David Burke and Chef Michael Lomonaco prepared.

LeKool Champagne paired with a Brooklyn Dog loaded with pastrami and smoked salmon.

Angry Lobster (combination of a lobster roll and hot dog) paired with a bottle of Saint Francis.

The Original Hot Dog loaded with sour kraut, pickled relish, mustard and raw onion..paired with Cloud Bay Sauvignon Blanc. Chef Lomonaco claims this as the Nathan’s Classic.

New York Dog- mango, pineapple salsa, chilies, cilantro, scallions, mustard. Paired with a Williams Selyem Pinot Noir.