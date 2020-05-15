UNCORKED: Top chefs prepare tasty hot dogs for virtual wine tasting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- In part one of Uncorked’s virtual wine and hot dog pairing, a couple of well known chefs living in New York City don’t hold anything back. Here’s what Chef David Burke and Chef Michael Lomonaco prepared.
- LeKool Champagne paired with a Brooklyn Dog loaded with pastrami and smoked salmon.
- Angry Lobster (combination of a lobster roll and hot dog) paired with a bottle of Saint Francis.
- The Original Hot Dog loaded with sour kraut, pickled relish, mustard and raw onion..paired with Cloud Bay Sauvignon Blanc. Chef Lomonaco claims this as the Nathan’s Classic.
- New York Dog- mango, pineapple salsa, chilies, cilantro, scallions, mustard. Paired with a Williams Selyem Pinot Noir.
