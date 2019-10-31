UNCORKED: Wine pairings with Halloween candy

STARKVILLE, Mississippi (WCBI)- Who would have thought that wine and candy could go together? Restaurant Tyler’s Bobbie Burgess has the perfect fix to go along with that sweet tooth.

Crema Mandorla- It’s a dessert style wine from Italy. It has an almondy taste and goes great with Reese’s Peanut Butter cups.

Hueber Sparking Rose- A sparking wine from Austria. It’s fruity and has all of the flavors that you’d like with Skittles or Starburst.

Zifandel by Carol Shelton from Cucamonga Valley. It pairs well with milk chocolate.

German Style Riesling from Teutonic Wine Company out of Oregon. It brings out the honey flavor in sweets.