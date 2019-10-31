UNCORKED: Wine pairings with Halloween candy

STARKVILLE, Mississippi (WCBI)- Who would have thought that wine and candy could go together? Restaurant Tyler’s Bobbie Burgess has the perfect fix to go along with that sweet tooth.
- Crema Mandorla- It’s a dessert style wine from Italy. It has an almondy taste and goes great with Reese’s Peanut Butter cups.
- Hueber Sparking Rose- A sparking wine from Austria. It’s fruity and has all of the flavors that you’d like with Skittles or Starburst.
- Zifandel by Carol Shelton from Cucamonga Valley. It pairs well with milk chocolate.
- German Style Riesling from Teutonic Wine Company out of Oregon. It brings out the honey flavor in sweets.