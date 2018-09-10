Union County Authorities Investigate Woman’s Death

UNION COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Authorities are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Union County. It all started with a call early this morning to 9 1 1.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says it was around 5 am when 9 1 1 was called about suspicious activity in a car sitting in the driveway at 1507 Highway 30 West.

“Caller stated he heard a horn blow, could see flashers, something was going on there behind his house. Deputies arrived on scene, found a lady inside her car, had passed away,” Sheriff Edwards said.

The female has been identified as 37 year old Stephanie Killough. Sheriff Edwards says she did not live at the address, but was acquainted with the man who lives at the end of the drive.

“They was at home, and we have conducted a search warrant at that home,” he said.

Sheriff Edwards says although there are no signs of foul play, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in and the body of the woman found in the car has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

“It is suspicious enough that we want to cover all of our bases and investigate it thoroughly,” Edwards said.

Sheriff Edwards hopes to have autopsy results by the end of this week.

Union County has had two homicides so far this year.