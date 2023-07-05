Union County deputies ask for help locating stolen trailer, possible suspect

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Somebody celebrated the Fourth by stealing a trailer, now the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi need your help to find them.

Around midnight on the morning of July 4, someone in a newer model, white, Toyota Tundra crew cab pick-up hooked up to a green, John Deere tractor-hauler trailer in the Locust Grove area of Union County around Highway 30 East, and drove east towards Prentiss County.

The trailer belonged to someone else.

If you have any information on this theft, or if you know where the trailer may be, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or the Union County Sheriff’s Office. You can also use the P-3 mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 in cash for a tip that leads to an arrest, and as always, they don’t want your name, just your information.

