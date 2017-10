UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of escaping from two jails is back in custody after a trip to McDonald’s.

23 year-old Brandon Evans is charged with escape in Union County.

Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says Evans escaped from the jails in Union and Marshall Counties.

He was originally wanted for burglary in Marshall County.

Edwards says the fugitive was arrested at McDonald’s in New Albany this week.

Evans remains in the Union County jail.