Union County family using free time to make uplifting music videos

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Many families across our area have a lot more time together since the statewide shelter in place order was issued. That extra time prompted one family to use their creative abilities to bring a smile to people’s faces.

Clint and Brandi Reid are teachers in Union County Schools. They have used their downtime and talents to make music videos that have brought laughter and joy to a large audience during these unique times.

As the drama teacher at Union County Schools, Clint Reid was known for making creative videos highlighting activities and achievements.

So when the schools shut the doors because of the coronavirus, Clint’s wife, Brandi, who is a music teacher at Ingomar, made a suggestion.

“Hey, how about if we did one of those videos as a family,” said Clint Reid.

The first video used a popular song from Disney’s “Frozen.”

“Love Is An Open Door” became “There Are No Open Doors.”

“We did it just to have fun, to make memories with the kids, when I uploaded it to Facebook it, we were shocked at how quickly it took off,” said Clint Reid.

The response was overwhelming, with tens of thousands of people clicking on the video. A Facebook poll chose a song from “The Greatest Showman’ for the next music video.

“The Greatest Show’ became “The Greatest Chores.”

Clint and his wife reworked song lyrics, audio was recorded, video segments were shot and edited. It was a long, but rewarding process for everyone involved.

“We don’t always say, like the right stuff when we’re saying, and we have to start over, it’s just hard,” said Jon-David.

“It took us two days and took my dad most of the night to edit all of it, but I think it turned out really good,” said Polly Beth.

Each Reid Production ended with a message of hope.

The Reid family wasn’t sure what their next music video would be but they promised they wouldn’t keep their fans waiting too long.

To keep up to date with the Reid Family videos, you can look up Clint or Brandi Reid on Facebook.