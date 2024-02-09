Union County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about stolen 4X4

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen side-by-side.

Sometime between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday someone stole a 2020 Polaris RZR in the area of Highway 30 East in the Keownville community of Union County.

If you have any information on this crime or if you know where the 4X4 may be, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1(800)773-8477.

Your information could be worth up to $2,000 if it leads to an arrest in the case.

