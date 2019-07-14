Unique fundraiser helps area Boys And Girls Club

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It was an opportunity for people to enjoy a “Taste of the World” and help the Boys And Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

A unique fundraiser for the upcoming “Dance Like The Stars” was organized by Tupelo resident Lauren McElwain.

The Speech Pathologist at Lawhon Elementary has a non-profit called “Cooking As A First Language,” which brings people of diverse backgrounds together to enjoy food from other cultures for cooking classes.

She organized an event this weekend called “Taste of the World for Boys and Girls.” Guests enjoyed a four-course meal featuring food from countries such as Cuba, Italy, Thailand, Mexico, and two Caribbean nations.

McElwain says the fundraiser helps the Boys and Girls Clubs and also highlights the diversity in the area.

“Not only are we supporting a great cause, the Boys and Girls Club. We are also celebrating diversity we can boast of in our small southern town. Our community is incredibly diverse and I am so proud of that and that is the whole purpose of ‘Cooking As A First Language,'” said McElwain.

Dance Like The Stars takes place August 24 at the Bancorpsouth Arena in Tupelo. WCBI’s Allie Martin, who is a former dancer, will help co-host the fundraiser that evening.