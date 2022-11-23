United Furniture driver faces grand larceny charges for taking furniture

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck driver for United Furniture is facing charges for allegedly taking furniture from his freight.

Monroe County deputies responded to a call around 7 o’clock Tuesday night about items being removed from a United Furniture truck.

Deputies responded to the scene and found 37-year-old Audrey Garth, the driver of the truck.

He was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny.

Deputies recovered several pieces of furniture in a nearby parking lot. United Furniture has since taken possession of the furniture and truck.

You may recall employees of the furniture plant received word of mass layoffs through text messages and memos early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said there could be more arrests in this case.

