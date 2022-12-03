United Way host wrapping party to prepare Adopt-A-Family Christmas gifts

COLUMBUS, Miss ( WCBI) – Christmas will be here faster than you know it and Santa had some helpers to get ready for the big day.

The United Way organization hosted a wrapping party Saturday to wrap, tag, and bow all of the items donated to their Adopt A Family Foundation.

Many people in the community came out to volunteer and give back for the holiday season.

Some of those helpers are members of the Nu Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho.

President Eddie Love says this is just their way to represent their sororities’ principles.

“We are a national organization and our mission is community service and to help serve the community. We chose this one project, this is one of the projects and our first project that we chose to come out and help do gift wrapping for United Way. Wherever we can serve that’s where we are,” said Love.

Younger members like Synethia Matthews say Sigma Gamma Rho’s outreach played a big role in her deciding to be a part of their team.

” I really wanted to be a part of a club that I could be active in college and after I graduated and I really like what Sigma Gamma Rho did so I expressed interest and I’m glad I was able to join, ” said Matthews.

Volunteer, Chloe Artz is a senior in high school.

She says that members of United Way inspired her to spend her weekend giving back.

” I just felt really inspired by what they had to say. They came to our school and they really, she had this passion for these kids

and the things they do for them and it was really inspiring. Also, gift wrapping is just a lot of fun, ” said Artz.

All the gifts donated were by people who decided to adopt a family for the holiday season.

Artz says some of the things she has wrapped so far.

“The kids are going to be beyond blessed. I’ve seen pajamas, bicycles, there’s even a couch over there,” said Artz.

The wrapping party will continue into Sunday.

United Way will be hosting more events like this until the week of Christmas.

If you would like to volunteer or adopt a family visit United Way or you can email Volunteer Director Quan Waler-Turner at twalker@uwlc-ms.org

