United Way looking to have their last 25 families adopted for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The United Way is working to make sure the Grinch doesn’t steal Christmas.

Every year the United Way sponsors an Adopt-A-Family program to help those in need have a Merry Christmas.

With over 100 families on their list, they still have 25 left to be adopted.

Adopt a family started with the goal to serve everyone in the family from adults to kids.

Volunteer Director Laquanda Walker-Turner says that programs can greatly impact the lives they touch.

“I believe we are here to help each other. People think that oh I don’t have enough to help but actually, you do. Like just being a helping hand to others no matter how big or how small it makes an impact on people,” said Walker Turner.

Walker-Turner grew up volunteering and in 2016 she became a volunteer for United Way.

Five years later she became the director of the volunteer program.

Through her years working with United Way, she has seen the need for this program grow.

she hopes to pass down the giving for generations.

“I became a volunteer because that was something I always did as a child and I wanted to make sure my children knew how important it was to volunteer as well and to give back to the community, ” said Walker-Turner.

Dawn Baer knows firsthand the impact the Adopt-A-Family program can have. Baer is on disability, and last year she became the primary guardian of her grandchildren.

She didn’t know how she was going to make the holiday happen until a Christmas miracle.

“I was so so grateful that their counselor referred me here. Like I said I was happy and I couldn’t wait until Christmas morning. I knew what that one was,” said Baer.

That one thing on her Christmas list was a Fire Bible.

Today Baer spent her time volunteering at Loaves and Fishes.

She says she will always remember the kindness from others and plans to keep the giving going.

“It’s not all about what you get. It’s about what you can give” said Baer.

For those who can adopt these last 25 families, it just takes a few simple steps.

To adopt a family you can click on the United Way website. Then, click the events tab on the left and you will see the adopt a family button.

As well as Christmas gifts, United Way is looking to fill in the G.A.P.S. This is to donate items that may be left out on the Christmas list like gloves, accessories, personal hygiene, and school supplies.

If you cannot adopt a family you can always give back by giving your time.

United Way will be hosting a wrapping party this Friday through Sunday to get gifts ready for Christmas.

