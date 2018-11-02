United Way Of North Central Mississippi Tailgating For A Cause

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – It was a day described as tailgating at its finest.

Even though Mississippi State University’s Homecoming isn’t until tomorrow, that didn’t stop some eager fans from firing up the grills Friday.

- Advertisement -

The United Way of North Central Mississippi hosted it’s Citywide Tailgate.

The event brought folks from all over into downtown Starkville.

Retailers, restaurants, and city officials all spent the day tailgating for a great cause.

“Our 15 agencies take care of fiber of life with all out neighbors, This is a fun day for us to come together, bond for good food good fun good friends. It’s just a good tasting day,”said Executive Director Candy Crecink.

If you are interested in donating to the United Way or want to sign up to assist with the upcoming United We Feed Project visit http://www.unitedwayncms.com/