United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties host 12th annual Little Hands Big Trucks event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Young kids got the chance to sit in the driver’s seat of some of the biggest vehicles on the road and in the sky.

The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties hosted its 12th annual Little Hands Big Trucks event.

The event helps educate children on the different modes of transportation.

Different companies showed their community support as well.

Everything from big rigs, garbage trucks, fire trucks, a helicopter, and more were on hand

The event was also a fundraiser to support the United Way and its partners.

