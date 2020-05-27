United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties plans food care package giveaway

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties has planned a “Food Care Package” giveaway on Friday.

It will be held at the Noxubee Civic Center from 9 a.m.until 3 p.m.

The event will be similar to the one recently held in Lowndes County. Participants need to bring an ID and a place to put groceries in their vehicles.

“This will be a drive-through. You do not have to get out of your car. Your safety is important to us. We are still practicing social distancing. So, every volunteer will have gloves and masks on. You stay in your car. If you don’t drive or you can’t drive and you need someone else to pick up for you, that’s fine. Send your ID by a relative or a neighbor so that they can get your items for you. We want to help. We don’t want to turn anybody away,” said Renee Sanders, with United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties.

Call the United Way if you’d like to volunteer at the food giveaway on Friday.