United Way of Lowndes, Noxubee host ‘National Day of Service’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee hosted a “National Day of Service” project in Columbus.

Volunteers from Columbus Light and Water were out early working to repair a wheelchair ramp on a southside home.

The group also did other small projects around the house.

Many other businesses and groups participated in other projects this past Friday.

Every year the United Way hosts service projects around the community in observance of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

