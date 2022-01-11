United way taking donations for victims of apartment fire

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- The United Way is helping the tenants who lost their homes in an apartment fire last week in Columbus.

Six families got out of the Chanticleer Apartment complex with just the clothes on the backs.

The fire broke out before dawn last Thursday.

The United Way is collecting clothing, toiletries, and money to help cover prescription medicines.

The organization is requesting you donate gently worn or new clothes.

” There’s a time now at any given moment that it could be you sitting in their shoes. Why should you give? Because you would want the community to turn around and help you,” said Renee Sanders.

