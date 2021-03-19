United Way to feed 1,200 families the first week in April

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Help is on the way for those needing assistance.

The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties are hosting an Easter Food Drive the first week in April.

On April 2nd, board members distribute nearly 1,200 food boxes to families at the Columbus Soccer Complex.

Boxes will include non-perishables, toiletries , and other necessities.

But the mission doesn’t end there, the United Way is also partnering with area churches to deliver Easter baskets to children.

Executive Director Renee Sanders says several volunteers are needed on April 1st to help with donation set-up.

” I’ve seen the need for food to grow and I’ve seen the desire to give food to grow. So the people in community are looking for ways to help and they are donating and they want to know what pantries to give to. That’s growing and increasing and it helps with the need number,” said Sanders.

There is more information on volunteering, here.