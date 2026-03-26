United Way’s Executive Director delivers “State of the United Way” at annual Columbus meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – They are the organization that helps other organizations get things done.

The United Way of the Golden Triangle Region supports the work of more than 20 agencies spread over seven counties.

Today, members of those agencies and residents of those counties came together to find out what the United Way did last year and what they have coming up.

Executive Director Renee Sanders delivered a “State of the United Way” at the organization’s annual meeting in Columbus.

The event also serves as a thank you and recognition for individuals and groups who have volunteered and contributed to help the United Way accomplish its mission of supporting agencies dedicated to education, helping others achieve financial stability, and addressing food insecurity.

To help broaden the base, this year there is going to be renewed effort on getting the word out.

“So, we’re going to do a better job this year educating the community on who we are and what we do, and that starts today. So, I’m going to help the community get a better understanding of what we are focusing on in the community, why it’s so vital and important to support us. I’ll start today, educating the community,” said Renee.

The United Way also formally installed its new board president and executive committee and handed out several awards at the annual meeting.

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