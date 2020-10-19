TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It was an evening of discussions about race relations and how to confront potentially divisive issues.

A “Unity Town Hall Summit” was held at Tupelo’s St Paul United Methodist Church. The event featured pastors and other community leaders from across the region.

- Advertisement -

Audience members could ask questions about race and other issues that have polarized the nation recently.

Organizers say it’s vital for people to have difficult discussions about a wide range of issues in order to move forward.

“You want to understand where the other person is coming from and get a better view of why they think the way they do and give them a better view of why you think the way you do, like I do, and then walk away, with concept knowing, this person thinks this way, I think this way yet we can still be friends,” said Bishop Clarence Parks, of the Temple of Compassion and Deliverance.

“We can come together, ask some hard questions, and be able to speak without being judged and help each other to understand each other better,” said Dr. Ed Holliday.

Pastor Parks said dialogue among people with different views and backgrounds should happen on a regular basis, and not just during election cycles.