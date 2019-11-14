Universities across state show decline in enrollment, MUW and MSU see increase

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – While most universities across Mississippi saw a slight decrease in enrollment, two North Mississippi universities saw gains.

The Mississippi University for Women had an increase in enrollment of 3.8%. In 2018, the total student enrollment was 2,711. In 2019, the total was 2,813.

- Advertisement -

Mississippi State University had an increase in enrollment of 1.1%. In 2018, the total student enrollment was 21,974. In 2019, the total student enrollment 22,226.

The only other university that saw an increase in enrollment in the state was Delta State University.

Ole Miss had a decrease in enrollment of 3.5%. In 2018, the total student enrollment was 23,090. In 2019, the number of total students enrolled dropped to 22,273.

Overall, the total amount of students enrolled in universities across the state was 77,896. This dropped 1.6% from the 2018 total number of 79,193 students.