University of Southern Mississippi to get interim president

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WCBI) – The University of Southern Mississippi will have an interim president next month.

Dr. Joe Paul will begin his new role on July 16th.

The State Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved the move.

Paul was a university administrator for over 40 years.

Earlier this year, current President Dr. Rodney Bennett announced he would leave the post before the end of his contract.

His last day will be July 15th.

A search committee has been created to conduct a nation-wide search for the next USM president.