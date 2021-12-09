University personnel in Miss. no longer required to get COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Federal Court ruling in Georgia means that university personnel in Mississippi are no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Judge R. Stan Baker of the Southern District of Georgia issued a temporary injunction against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for Federal contract workers.

That mandate covered colleges and universities with Federal contracts over 250 thousand dollars, including Mississippi State and the University of Mississippi.

In October, the Institutions of Higher Learning required universities to comply with the order.

With the injunction that is no longer in effect.

Until a final decision is made, most University employees will not be required to get vaccinated or provide proof of vaccination status.

An exception is Ole Miss’s requirement for those in institutional clinical settings, such as the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

It will remain in effect.