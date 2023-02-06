University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon.

According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion.

The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area.

The university has given the “All Clear” signal and the campus returned to normal operations shortly before 4 p.m.

