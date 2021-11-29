Unseasonably warm air this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Even though cool air starts the week, temperatures climb steadily into the first few days of December later this week.

MONDAY: After a cold start to the day, full sunshine is in store today with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: This will be the transition into a period of unseasonably warm air into this coming weekend. Expect mostly sunny sky conditions with highs in the upper 60s with a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.

REST OF WEEK: Expect plenty of sunshine each day with highs climbing to near 70 degrees Wednesday and into the middle 70s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will moderate into the 50s as well.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks to stay dry in the morning, but increasingly humid conditions along with the slow approach of a cold front will yield small rain chances by afternoon. Highs will scale back into the upper 60s thanks to increased cloud cover. That front should reach the area and pass through on Sunday, bringing a much better chance for showers and embedded storms. Colder air should follow this front to start next week.