Unseasonably warm and humid with rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers and embedded rumbles will remain in the forecast over the next several days as a rather unusual pattern for early November continues. This also includes a chance for rain from a tropical system!

ELECTION DAY TUESDAY: The day begins dry, but showers and embedded storms become likely especially along/northwest of the Natchez Trace through the day…especially by afternoon. Southeast/southerly winds will also pick up through the day, gusting to 30+ mph in spots.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A broken line of potentially heavy showers may persist over parts of northwestern MS, mostly outside of coverage area. If this changes, we’ll keep you updated!

WED/THU: We’ll remain in quite the warm, humid pattern…so occasional & spotty showers stay possible under a mostly cloudy sky. We don’t expect sustained, heavy amounts of rain over a widespread area…but be prepared for some occasional downpours.

FRI/SAT: This forecast is a bit more contingent on the tropics. Yes, a tropical system in the Gulf (Rafael) could send additional moisture our way for more widespread chances for rain. Rafael will also be in the process of gradual weakening (thankfully), so it’s tough to say at this point the exact impacts. Stay tuned!