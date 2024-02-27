Unseasonably warm, breezy Tuesday ahead of Wednesday front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will hover near 80 degrees one more day before a sharp, quick drop in temperature occurs Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy w/intervals of sun will once again help boost high temperatures into the upper 70s to lower 80s area-wide. Southwest winds up to 35 mph (isolated gusts 40+) are possible through the day as well.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It’ll stay warm & breezy overnight with lows in the middle 60s and wind gusts over 20-25 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: A bit of a wild ride! A strong front moves through during the morning hours, and we expect a 15-25 degree drop behind it! Brief, gusty showers are possible immediately along the front, but the rain chance w/this front is a non-starter. The main story will be the drop in temperature; lows Wednesday night will drop back to the 30s!

THU/FRI: Much of Thursday looks dry and mostly cloudy, but another system looks to slide in from the west late into early Friday. This one stands to bring more appreciable rain chances to the region Friday. This will also likely hold highs in the 50s both days.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound back to 70+ degrees both days, and rain chances may increase again by late Sunday.