Unseasonably warm kicking off February

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – If you liked the comfortable weather today, you’re in luck for this week! The 70s have entered into Northeast Mississippi, and they will last throughout the remainder of the week. Off and on rain chances will stick around too.

TONIGHT: Calm and quiet conditions tonight. It’ll be mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the low 40s.

MONDAY: Spring-like weather for tomorrow! Highs in the low 70s with a mostly clear sky. It’ll perfect weather to go outdoors and enjoy yourself.

REST OF THE WEEK: Even though Putxsutawney Phil is calling for 6 more weeks of winter, warm weather will be around for the rest of the week and even going into next week too. Off and on showers will continue throughout the week and will last through the weekend.