Unsettled end of week and weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Stationary front continues to drape across southern MS. Moving off to the SE, a weak warm front is then expected. Rain chance picks up Friday evening and through the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mild and relatively pleasant again tonight. Temperatures will be falling into the low to middle 60s. Clouds will continue to stay passing overnight and into the early morning.

FRIDAY: Most of our Friday looks dry, thank goodness! However, a shift in the wind will bring in heavier clouds, showers, and potentially a few storms. A few storms could become strong to severe after the daytime heating. High temperatures are expected to be back into the middle to upper 80s, potentially some lower 90s. Rain chance will pick up during the evening and continue overnight into Saturday. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be a bit more rainy than Sunday. Showers and storms will continue throughout Saturday, from overnight Friday. Rain will still be possible Sunday, but less widespread and more scattered. High temps will be in the middle 80s.