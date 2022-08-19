Unsettled weather develops for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances stay isolated Friday but become more widespread over the weekend into early next week.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs back in the mid to upper 80s, similar to Thursday. A few downpours or rumbles could develop along the way as moisture begins returning, but overall coverage should remain isolated.

WEEKEND: Warm, humid air along with a few weak upper-air disturbances will trigger several episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. The most widespread rain is still expected Sunday, but Saturday could be wet at times in the afternoon as well.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered to numerous showers and storms stay possible Monday, but coverage should begin to back off toward mid-week. Highs will hold in the 70s Monday but rebound into the upper 80s by Wednesday. Rain coverage should continue decreasing to near zero by Thursday.

TROPICS: A tropical disturbance will emerge in the southwest Gulf Friday and the weekend. There’s a medium chance of development as it drifts northwest, but no impacts to the central Gulf Coast are expected.