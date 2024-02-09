Unsettled weekend ahead, rain and occasional storms likely

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Waves of rain and occasional storms are likely through the weekend. Quieter weather settles back in by the middle of next week.

THIS EVENING: Passing showers stay possible with overnight lows only dropping into the low 60s thanks to widespread clouds and steady south breezes.

SATURDAY: Rain will overspread much of the region by afternoon with occasional storms mixing in as well. By afternoon, we expect quite a range of temperatures – low to possibly middle 70s south of US 82 and upper 50s to low 60s north of US 82.

SUNDAY: We still look to squeeze in a few dry hours during the morning hours before additional rain and storms move in by afternoon. At this point, we don’t expect any severe weather concerns with the afternoon round. However, some stronger storms could move in late Sunday…and we’ll need to watch those for severe potential.

NEXT WEEK: Rain and isolated storms stick around into Monday, but we’ll finally get a chance to quiet things down by mid-week w/seasonable temps.