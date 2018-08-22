Unsung Hero Saves Elderly Couple After Their Home Catches Fire

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Clay County couple is thankful to be alive after their house went up in flames.

Charred debris and a caved in roof is all that’s left of Richard Robinson’s garage after a fire broke out at his home just after 5 o’clock Tuesday evening.

“We were very very fortunate that the living area in the house was not damaged,” said Robinson.

The Clay County man said he and his wife were actually inside watching TV when the blaze started and had no idea flames were coming from the home.

“We were watching WCBI News at 5 o’clock, and they alerted us that we had a problem and we started scrambling,” Robinson recalled.

That hero was Clay County deputy Resheada Doss.

Doss also works as a school resource officer at West Clay Elementary School, which is right down the road from where the fire happened.

“Actually myself and my principal Brad Cox were walking by the cafeteria, which is outside, and we immediately seen smoke and I just took action,” said Doss.

Doss ran down the street and went inside to rescue the couple from their burning home.

“You are trained, but you’re never trained enough to say that I have saved a life today,” said Doss.

The school resource officers said she’s thankful she was able to be in the right place at the right time to spring into action.

“Usually I’m not out at the school that late in the afternoon, but just today God had me out there, and like I said, we took action.” she expressed.

After rescuing the couple, Doss then called the their insurance provider to alert them of what was going on.

“She handled it as far as letting them know that we had the problem, it was after their office hours so she evidently got in touch with the home office in Jackson.”

Robinson said he and his wife can’t stay in the home right now due to the damage it suffered.

However, he said he’s forever grateful and thankful for the kind and heroic act displayed by Doss.

“Whenever you come to a situation like this, obviously you want to help and that’s my background helping others,” said Doss.

Nearby volunteer fire departments were on scene to help put out the fire.

Neighbors and teachers at West Clay Elementary School also came by to assist the couple.

The cause of this fire still remains under investigation.