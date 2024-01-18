Up and down temps, in and out rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Weather conditions are going to be kind of wonky the next week or so. Temperatures will be up and down for the next several days, and the rain chance will come in and out. The next 7 days or more will really be about staying prepared for any type of day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear conditions will be continuing throughout most of the night. This will allow temperatures to fall below freezing again. However, there will be cloud coverage filling in late overnight and into the beginnings of Thursday morning. This will keep temperatures from falling as low as they have the past several nights. Overnight low temps will range from the middle teens to the low/middle 20s across our corner.

THURSDAY: Many models are continuing the chance for freezing drizzle during the morning, particularly along/north of US 82 into Tennessee. This is not expected to cause impacts for most, though we’ll need to watch for potential impacts in our far northern counties. Scattered showers are more likely the rest of the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be reaching into the upper 30s to low 40s. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for some of our northern counties until 7pm Thursday evening. Cloud coverage will remain into the night, as low temperatures fall only into the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Another struggle to reach above freezing, thanks to more Arctic air following behind a cold front that will pass through late Thursday. High temperatures will reach only into the upper 20s. Cloud coverage will get lighter throughout the day, allowing for more sun by Friday afternoon. The clearer conditions will have overnight lows falling into the low to middle teens.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Saturday will have highs back in the upper 20s, with a clear sky. Sunday morning will be brutally cold again, dropping towards single digits. Sunday afternoon will warm back up into the lower 40s. Cloud coverage will fill back in slowly overnight, keeping temperatures into Monday morning below freezing. Into next week, temperatures will gradually be warming up through the 50s and heading towards the lower 60s. Rain returns to the forecast overnight Monday and will continue for a couple of days.