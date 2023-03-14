UPDATE: Authorities capture man wanted for domestic violence charges

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – UPDATE: Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that Tuberville has been captured.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department arrested Vernon Tuberville.

He was wanted for charges out of Calhoun County.

During the search, investigators said Tuberville broke into a home and stole items.

He later hid in the woods and barns before he was found and arrested.

Tuberville is expected to be placed in the Calhoun County Jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter