UPDATE: Body of a missing Grenada man recovered

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update to a missing person’s case we first brought to you at midday.

66-year-old Jeff Owens Gann’s body was recovered this afternoon after being last seen Saturday in the Redgrass Road area.

The Corps of Engineers and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks helped the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office search for Gann.

The sheriff’s department said no foul play is suspected.

Gann’s family members have been notified.

During the initial announcement of his disappearance, Gann was believed to possibly have suffered from an altered mental status.

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