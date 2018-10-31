UPDATE : Child hit at bus stop passes away

LEE COUNTY (WCBI) – A Baldwyn elementary student has died after being struck by a truck while waiting on his bus.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says 9 year old Dalen Thomas was near his home on Highway 370 in the Pratts Community when he was struck. He was flown to Le Bonheur Medical Center in Memphis where he died from his injuries. The Missisisppi Highway Patrol says Thomas was crossing the street to board the bus when he was hit. The driver who hit the child stayed on the scene and has been interviewed by the MHP Crash team. No decision yet on any charges against that driver.