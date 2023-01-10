UPDATE: Child’s mother has been located, investigation continues

Ansley Perkins,

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A three-year-old child is safe and secure after being found walking on the railroad tracks near College Street and 22nd Street South in Columbus Tuesday morning.

Img 2991According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, the young child was found near 9:45 a.m. walking on the tracks.

The mother of the child found walking on the railroad tracks has been located.

CPD continues to investigate the case.

“Thank you all for the quick assistance. We will not release anything more at this time since the case is still under investigation,” CPD reported.

