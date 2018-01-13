UPDATE- Starkville Wal-Mart Shooter Charged with Capital Murder

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WCBI) – 41 year-old William Thomas Chisholm is in custody and being charged with capital murder following a shooting at the Starkville Wal-Mart which claimed the life of local optometrist, Dr. Shauna Witt. The two are believed to have been in a dating relationship. The call came in around 9:30 that someone had opened fire at the store.

Officers arrived to find Dr. Witt suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to Oktibbeha County Hospital where she died. Witt’s practice is located in the Wal-Mart property. Currently investigators are labeling this as an isolated domestic incident and say the scene is secure and no further threat exists . WCBI will update this story here on WCBI.com and on our social media accounts.