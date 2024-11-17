UPDATE: Fatal shooting investigated as ‘Stand Your Ground’ case

STEENS, Miss. (WCBI) – A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Lownes County.

The incident happened around 3:51 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Deputies responded to 6751 Hwy 12 about a disturbance and were later told shots had been fired.

A male subject, who was living in a camper on the property, got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend and then forced his way into her home.

A family member then shot the man.

The fatal shooting is now being investigated as a “Stand Your Ground” case which refers to a self-defense situation.

Witnesses say the family member who was in fear for his life, shot the other man once in the arm, called 911, and began rendering aid.

The man who was shot later died from his injuries.

Other family members witnessed the attack and shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will bring you more updates as they become available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.