Update given for Starkville officer involved in a traffic collision

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department released an update from Corporal Colby Huffman’s Family.

You’ll remember that WCBI previously reported on February 21 that a Starkville Police Department motorcycle officer was involved in a traffic collision while helping with a funeral escort.

According to a Facebook post from SPD, Huffman underwent successful surgery to repair a broken femur on March 3.

On March 5, he had a tracheostomy to replace the endotracheal tube, which is a step towards weaning off the ventilator.

Doctors hope to have him breathing on his own within the next couple of days.

The family will travel to the Shepard Center in Georgia for the remainder of his hospitalization and the start of intensive therapy.

For more information on how to support the family, go to our website at wcbi.com.

HOW TO SUPPORT:

• Letters: We will share an address for cards or letters of encouragement once we are settled in Georgia.

• GoFundMe: Donations can be made here: gofundme.com/Huffman

• Gun Raffle: Organized by Starkville PD: facebook.com/Huffman

