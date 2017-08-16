UPDATE: More Information Released On CPD Officer Assault, Resident Arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (CPD RELEASE) – On Tuesday, August 15, 2017 7:45 p.m. patrol officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to the area of 9th Street and 14th Avenue South in reference to a subject lying in a ditch bleeding from the mouth. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with 39-year-old Columbus resident Keyata Jefferson and another male.

Officers observed Jefferson acting very irate yelling and flailing his arms around. When the officer speaking to Jefferson made an attempt to stop to see what was wrong, Jefferson turned and struck the officer.

Officers attempted to place Jefferson under arrest. Jefferson resisted by hitting, kicking, spitting on officers and pulling away. Officers used an electronic control device (TASER) on Jefferson, but had no effect. Jefferson was so irate and violent it took multiple officers to restrain Jefferson and place him into custody.

Both Jefferson and the officer were treated for minor injuries caused during the incident. Jefferson and the officer were both released from Baptist Memorial Hospital. Jefferson was transported to Lowndes County Adult Detention Center and is charged with simple assault on a police officer which is a felony along with other misdemeanor charges. No bond has been set at this time.