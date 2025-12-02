UPDATE: man arrested for bringing a gun on Alcorn Central campus now identified

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name and charges of a man who attempted to pull a firearm on the campus of Alcorn Central Elementary.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said 74-year-old Gerry Lane Whitehurst is charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting arrest, and Assault on an Officer.

On Monday, December 1, Whitehurst attempted to get on the school campus before being stopped by a school resource officer in the parking lot.

According to the Sheriff’s department, Whitehurst and the SRO got in a brief struggle before the suspect attempted to pull a firearm.

The SRO de-escalated the situation, and Whitehurst was arrested.

Whitehurst is the grandfather of one of the students.

Whitehurst is currently being held in the Alcorn County Jail pending an initial appearance with the Alcorn County Justice Court.

