UPDATE: MSU stabbing suspect turns himself in

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI)- The suspect in Friday night’s stabbing at the Mississippi State University’s student union has turned himself in, and the school has identified the victim.

According to MSU police, 28-year-old Jessie McGee Jr turned himself in this afternoon. He will likely be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter identified the victim in the stabbing as 31-year-old Jessie Hill.

He says it appears a work dispute between McGee and Hill in the student union led to the stabbing. Both are employed by the university as custodial workers.

Hill is in stable condition and has been transferred to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.