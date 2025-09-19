Update on a conservation officer involved in Lowndes Co. accident

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have updates on a story we first brought you on Wednesday, September 17.

You’ll remember one of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks’ officers was involved in a vehicle accident in Lowndes County.

MDWFP shared on its Facebook, “We are grateful to share that the officer is in stable condition and making steady progress in recovery after sustaining multiple injuries. We want to sincerely thank the staff at North Regional Medical Center in Tupelo for their outstanding care, as well as the first responders, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol for their quick and professional response. Please continue to keep our officer, his family, and all first responders in your thoughts and prayers.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.