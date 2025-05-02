Update on fatal Highway 45 Alternate crash in Clay Co.
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The person killed in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 Alternate Thursday morning has been identified.
68-year-old Hugh Lee Dent of Steens was killed after the Toyota Camry he was driving collided with a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Charles Sanders of Racine, Wisconsin.
Both vehicles were travelling south on 45 Alternate.
A GMC Envoy, driven by Dorothy Elizabeth Simmons of Lucedale, collided with Dent’s Camry.
Dent died at the scene.
Sanders and three passengers in the Trailblazer were taken to area hospitals. 2 of them were airlifted to Tupelo.
Simmons was also airlifted to Tupelo.
The crash is still under investigation.