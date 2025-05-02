Update on fatal Highway 45 Alternate crash in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The person killed in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 Alternate Thursday morning has been identified.

68-year-old Hugh Lee Dent of Steens was killed after the Toyota Camry he was driving collided with a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Charles Sanders of Racine, Wisconsin.

Both vehicles were travelling south on 45 Alternate.

A GMC Envoy, driven by Dorothy Elizabeth Simmons of Lucedale, collided with Dent’s Camry.

Dent died at the scene.

Sanders and three passengers in the Trailblazer were taken to area hospitals. 2 of them were airlifted to Tupelo.

Simmons was also airlifted to Tupelo.

The crash is still under investigation.

