Update on the man who allegedly exposed himself in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) -The Webster County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case of a man accused of exposing himself in public.

Late this afternoon on October 25, Josh Whitlock was charged with 10 counts of indecent exposure.

Webster County investigators began looking into the case after a video surfaced of the man.

Other law enforcement jurisdictions also have ongoing investigations into the suspect.

Viewers reached out to WCBI about the video. It’s unclear when the reported incident happened.

Many people recognized the location where the man was seated as being near a daycare.

