Update on Weir’s Interim Mayor after being arrested in Choctaw Co.

WEIR, Miss. (WCBI) – Weir’s Interim Mayor is out on bond after a second arrest this week.

Douglas Atkinson made his $100,000 bond in Webster County today.

Atkinson was arrested there yesterday after being released on a 100 thousand dollar bond from the Choctaw County Jail.

Warrants for his arrest on charges of Computer Luring of a Person under 18 for Sexual Purposes were issued in both counties.

He was arrested in Choctaw County on Tuesday, June 3.

The investigation is still active, and investigators are still processing evidence, including internet history and hard drives.

More charges are possible in the case.

