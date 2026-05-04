UPDATE: One arrest and three being sought for Eupora shooting

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is in custody and Eupora Police are looking for three suspects in a shooting at a neighborhood park that left one person injured.

Eupora Police tell WCBI the shooting happened between 3:30 and 4:00 Sunday afternoon at Tobie Brantley Park across from Eupora Elementary School.

A male gunshot victim was airlifted to Tupelo with non-life threatening injuries.

Arrest warrants have been issued for arrest warrants for 31-year old Kenyonus Bell, 26 year old Kieem Bell, and 25-year-old Marqwaysha Elliott.

The Both Bell brothers are wanted for attempted murder.

Elliot is being sought for Conspiracy to Murder.

Another person has been arrested and charged with Tampering with evidence.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim.

Anyone with information should call the Eupora Police Department at 662-258-4121